Reese Witherspoon Takes the Stage at #SheIsEqual Summit!

Reese Witherspoon was pretty in pink while talking female empowerment at the first ever #SheIsEqual Summit!

The 42-year-old actress took the stage at the event hosted by P&G, Global Citizen and the ANA #SeeHer initiative during UN General Assembly Week on Friday (September 28) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Reese was joined by WME literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Procter & Gamble staffer Anitra Marsh as they chatted about her career.

“I’ve done a lot of things for myself, and now it’s time to do more for others and change the story for women in this world. And I started a company. I self-funded it, which was terrifying because I didn’t know if it’s going to do well and quite honestly for a couple of years it wasn’t making any money,” Reese explained.

She added, “But now it’s incredible to change storytelling and to hire female directors and to hire writers with different backgrounds. And I feel enormously proud of the company and thrilled to wake up every morning with that kind of mission in my life. I hope I will leave my industry in a better place where I found it.”