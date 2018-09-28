Rising Star Evalyn Debuts Dark-Pop 'Salvation' EP - Listen Now! (Exclusive)

Rising superstar Evalyn‘s Salvation EP has arrived, and Just Jared is bringing you an exclusive stream of the 8-track collection!

The Venice Beach-based singer’s dark-pop set, produced alongside Nicopop, was inspired by each one of the seven deadly sins, drawing inspiration from Los Angeles, from Laurel Canyon to Hollywood to the ocean and mountains.

“One of the central themes is the idea of trying to find something to save you, whether it’s religion or a cult or anything else you might worship,” she says of the music.

You might already recognize Evalyn‘s voice from Louis The Child‘s hit, “Fire,” as well as her recent singles from the EP: “Big Bad City,” “Angels” and “A Pill to Crush.”

Listen to the Salvation EP below!