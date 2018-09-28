Top Stories
Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 9:19 am

Sam Smith Supports Charming Baker at 'So It Goes...' Exhibition Preview!

Sam Smith Supports Charming Baker at 'So It Goes...' Exhibition Preview!

Sam Smith keeps it cool and casual while making his way to The Vinyl Factory to attend a private view of the ‘So It Goes…’ by artist Charming Baker exhibit on Thursday (September 27) in London, England.

The 26-year-old “Promises” singer was joined by the artist himself Charming Baker as he got a private tour of the exhibition, which showcases his most impressive body of work to date spanning bronze sculptures, large scale paintings and prints. Inspired by life, vulnerability and humanity.

Earlier this week, Sam opened up publicly for the first time about his breakup with 13 Reasons Why‘s Brandon Flynn – Read more here!
Just Jared on Facebook
sam smith supports charming baker at so it goes exhibition preview 01
sam smith supports charming baker at so it goes exhibition preview 02
sam smith supports charming baker at so it goes exhibition preview 03
sam smith supports charming baker at so it goes exhibition preview 04
sam smith supports charming baker at so it goes exhibition preview 05

Credit: David M. Benett / Dave Benett; Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop