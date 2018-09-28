Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 10:05 am

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Couple Up at NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala 2018!

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Couple Up at NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala 2018!

Sarah Jessica Parker strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the New York City Ballet 2018 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City.

The Divorce actress was joined at the event by her husband Matthew Broderick, Watch What Happens Live‘s Andy Cohen, Gwendoline Christie and Kelly Ripa.

“An exceptional evening at @nycballet supporting @gilesdeacon_ @kyleabrahamofficial – beautiful and exhilarating work!!!,” Gwendoline captioned with her Instagram post. “Such a privilege to be part of the Honorary Committee.💚💗”

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Giles Couture gown, SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker shoes and Bienen-Davis clutch.
