Shawn Mendes Says Justin Timberlake Must Really Like Him Because of This

Shawn Mendes steps out to perform “Lost In Japan” during his appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday (September 27) in New York City.

The 20-year-old singer chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about his recent 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival performance with Justin Timberlake.

“We’re actually pretty good friends now,” Shawn shared. “It’s really rare for him to bring people on stage, he must really like me.”

Shawn is also pictured below at a special screening presented by YouTube music of “Shawn Mendes” YouTube Artist Spotlight Story.

Click inside for more videos of Shawn’s appearance…