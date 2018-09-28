T.I. & Young Thug: 'The Weekend' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Tip “T.I.” Harris is here with a brand-new track called “The Weekend,” featuring Young Thug!

The rappers teamed up for the laid-back song, which they shared with fans on Friday (September 28).

That same day, it was announced that T.I.‘s upcoming 10th studio album Dime Trap will be released on October 5.

The 15-track project features a bold lineup of guest artists and previous collaborators, including Anderson .Paak, Teyana Taylor, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and more. See the full track list below.

“The Weekend” follows singles “Jefe” (featuring Meek Mill) and “Wraith,” (featuring Yo Gotti), which were released earlier this fall.

You can pre-order Dime Trap and download “The Weekend” on iTunes.

Listen below!

Click inside for the track list and lyrics…

Dime Trap track list:

1) “Seasons” ft. Sam Hook

2) “Laugh At Em”

3) “Big Ole Drip” ft. Jesse Of WatchTheDuck

4) “Wraith” ft. Yo Gotti

5) “The Weekend” ft. Young Thug

6) “The Amazing Mr. F Up” ft. Victoria Monet

7) “At Least I Know” ft. Anderson .Paak

8) “What Can I Say”

9) “Jefe” ft. Meek Mill

10) “More & More” ft. Jeezy

11) “Pray for Me” ft. YFN Lucci

12) “Lookin Back”

13) “Light Day”

14) “You” ft. Teyana Taylor

15) “Be There” ft. London Jae