Fri, 28 September 2018 at 12:02 pm

Tom Holland & Zendaya Film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in the Canals in Italy

Tom Holland and Zendaya cruise around the canals in Venice, Italy, while shooting Spider-Man: Far From Home!

The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars were spotted on set on Friday (September 28) after arriving into town earlier this week.

They were joined by their other co-star Jacob Batalon.

“Serving 3 looks in Venice today! #spidermanfarfromhome,” Tom captioned the Instagram photo below during their day off the day before.

“Trying to be a tourist but also casually serve face as I know I’m being photographed lmao,” Zendaya added on Twitter.

The stars started filming the sequel back in July in England. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.

45+ pictures inside of Tom Holland and Zendaya filming in Italy….

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jacob Batalon, Tom Holland, Zendaya

