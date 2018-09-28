Vanessa Hudgens: 'Lay With Me' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Vanessa Hudgens is back with new music!

The 29-year-old singer/actress teamed up with Phantoms for the new song “Lay With Me.”

This the first new song Vanessa has released since she and Shawn Hook dropped their duet “Reminding Me” last year.

Vanessa is next set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia in Second Act – which hits theaters on December 14.

You can download Vanessa‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Lay with Me” below!