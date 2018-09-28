Victoria & David Beckham Step Out Separately During Paris Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham hits the streets after a morning meeting on Thursday (September 27) in Paris, France.
The 44-year-old fashion designer looked super chic in a belted black dress, bright blue pumps, and sunglasses as she stepped out for the day.
Across town, David Beckham was spotted carrying a Louis Vuitton suitcase as he made his way out of the town train station as he arrived to join his wife for Fashion Week.
The day before, Victoria rocked a cool black pant suit as she spent the day in meetings.
