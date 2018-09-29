Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 12:32 pm

Alexandra Daddario & Minka Kelly Close Out L.A. Film Festival with 'Nomis' Premiere

Alexandra Daddario & Minka Kelly Close Out L.A. Film Festival with 'Nomis' Premiere

Alexandra Daddario and Minka Kelly walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Nomis on Friday (September 28) in Los Angeles.

The event served as the closing night event for the Los Angeles Film Festival. Other co-stars at the premiere included Ben Kingsley, Daniela Lavender, Brendan Fletcher, and Sara Thompson.

“Very excited for the premiere of Nomis tomorrow- closing the @filmindependent #lafilmfestival. 👠 👗,” Alexandra wrote on Instagram ahead of the premiere.

The movie does not yet have a release date.

FYI: Alexandra is wearing a Michael Kors Collection gown.
Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
