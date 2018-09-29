Ariana Grande Might Go on 'Mini' Tour After Revealing She's Scared to be 'Away from Home'

Ariana Grande wants to hit the road for another tour, but she just isn’t ready yet.

During a candid conversation with fans on Twitter on Friday (September 28), the 25-year-old singer opened up about wanting to go on tour, but she just finds being “away from home” too scary right now.

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi. ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” Ariana tweeted.

Fans then reached out to Ariana saying that, “we don’t want you to go on tour and then regret it,” but she assured then that would never happen.

“Id never regret it,” Ariana tweeted. “my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn. hi i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore. lol.”

Ariana continued: “Like maybe i’ll do a mini one. i cant do what i did last time right now. that i do know. whatever it is i hope it’s okay with you. i just love and miss you. everybody telling me i need to take time but i’m so antsy. idk. ily.”

