Ariana Grande Takes Fans Inside Spotify's 'Sweetener The Experience' Pop-Up

Ariana Grande is showing fans around her and Spotify’s “Sweetener The Experience” pop-up!

The 25-year-old “God Is A Woman” crooner kicked off the gorgeous experience on Friday (September 28) in New York City.

The unique and vibrant activation brings her latest album, Sweetener, to life for her fans. The album presents a dream world of ethereal emotions, sights, and sounds.

The event tells her story in a way that the world hasn’t experienced before. Each album track translates into an interactive multi-sensory moment for fans to completely immerse themselves in Ariana’s singular world – and take lots of pictures, of course.

As soon as the exhibit was announced, the RSVP list was filled in a matter of minutes by Arianators. However, the experience is available all weekend (September 29 and 30) through a walk-up line, and you can also check out @Spotify’s Instagram Stories this weekend as more tickets become available.

Some of our personal faves include the “raindrops” room (featuring a floating altar where you can meditate beneath an illuminating cascade of angel tears), the “blazed” room (where you can travel to space via glittering stars and a 360-degree night sky with galactic projections), and the “pete davidson” room (where you can choose a love lock to dedicate to a loved one).

15+ pictures inside of Ariana Grande at the pop-up…