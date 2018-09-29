Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Couple Up For Date Night in NYC!

Top Stories
Sat, 29 September 2018 at 2:11 am

Bella Hadid is getting in some quality time with The Weeknd after a packed month of fashion shows!

The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old musician were spotted leaving an apartment building on Friday evening (September 28) in New York City.

Bella showed off her incredible figure in a crop top paired with jeans while The Weeknd opted for an all black outfit.

This past month, Bella has been busy traveling around the globe to walk in fashion shows but it looks like she’s finally getting some time off!

