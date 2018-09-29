Blake Lively Gets Trolled By Husband Ryan Reynolds Over Racy Photo!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to prove they’re the cutest couple on Instagram!

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to promote her new movie A Simple Favor with a suggestive photo of herself standing behind a naked man while spreading his legs up as he lays on a table holding a cocktail – and captioned it “My turn…”

The 41-year-old Deadpool actor then teased his wife, commenting on photo, “He seems nice.”

A Simple Favor is out in theaters now!