Sat, 29 September 2018 at 7:48 pm

Blake Lively Gets Trolled By Husband Ryan Reynolds Over Racy Photo!

Blake Lively Gets Trolled By Husband Ryan Reynolds Over Racy Photo!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to prove they’re the cutest couple on Instagram!

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to promote her new movie A Simple Favor with a suggestive photo of herself standing behind a naked man while spreading his legs up as he lays on a table holding a cocktail – and captioned it “My turn…”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

The 41-year-old Deadpool actor then teased his wife, commenting on photo, “He seems nice.”

Check out the photo on Instagram here.

A Simple Favor is out in theaters now!
Photos: Getty
