Brad Falchuk Steps Out Ahead of Wedding to Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Falchuk steps out for a coffee run with some friends and family on Friday (September 28) in the Hamptons, N.Y.

The 47-year-old television producer will be tying the knot with his longtime love Gwyneth Paltrow later TODAY (September 29).

Gwyneth and Brad had a rehearsal dinner on Friday night at Jerry Seinfeld‘s home in the Hamptons, according to People.

“They spent most of the day apart,” an insider told the mag. “Gwyneth is very involved in the wedding set up, but at the same time seems very chilled… She also seems very excited!”