Bradley Cooper Arrives in Spain For San Sebastian Film Festival!

Bradley Cooper got a warm welcome to the San Sebastian Film Festival!

The 43-year-old A Star Is Born actor and director was spotted while heading into the Maria Cristina Hotel on Friday evening (September 28) in San Sebastian, Spain.

He was greeted by a huge group of fans and he stopped to sign some autographs before heading inside.

Bradley and his co-star Lady Gaga have been busy traveling the globe promoting their new movie.

After the Los Angeles premiere earlier this week, the duo took the film to London.

Bradley is expected to attend a screening of the film on Saturday (September 29) as part of the festival.

FYI: Bradley is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli suit.