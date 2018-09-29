Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 6:54 pm

Bradley Cooper Looks So Dapper at 'A Star is Born' Screening at San Sebastian Film Festival!

Bradley Cooper is all smiles on on the red carpet as he arrives at the screening for A Star is Born on Saturday (September 29) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 43-year-old actor and director looked very handsome in a navy suit as he attended the screening held at the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival.

The day before, the first song off of the soundtrack for the movie was released – and you can listen to it here!

A Star is Born hits theaters on Friday, October 5.

