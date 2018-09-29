Bradley Cooper's Fans Have an Awesome Name for Themselves

Bradley Cooper looks so handsome while attending the A Star Is Born photo call during the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday (September 29) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 43-year-old actor and director went solo at the event, sans his co-star Lady Gaga, who was in Paris for fashion week.

Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song “Shallow” for the upcoming movie, shared the awesome fandom name for Bradley‘s fans the other day.

“it is #1 song on iTunes. thank u lil monsters and mini coopers,” he tweeted while celebrating the song’s instant success.

There you have it – Mini Coopers!