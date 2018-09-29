Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 1:41 pm

Charlie Hunnam Continues Work on Upcoming Movie 'Jungleland'

Charlie Hunnam Continues Work on Upcoming Movie 'Jungleland'

Charlie Hunnam wears a bandage around his wrist and has a battle wound above his eye while walking around the set of Jungleland on Friday (September 28) in Fall River, Mass.

The 38-year-old actor has been working on the movie for the past month and he was seen looking bruised and battered, just like this, a few weeks ago. Looks like they might be doing some reshoots on the scene.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: A reluctant bareknuckle boxer (Jack O’Connell) and his brother (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion (Jessica Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.

