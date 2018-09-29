Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 5:55 pm

Chris Hemsworth's Parents Join Him at 'El Royale' Spain Premiere!

Chris Hemsworth's Parents Join Him at 'El Royale' Spain Premiere!

Chris Hemsworth walks the red carpet at the premiere of his movie Bad Times at the El Royale during the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday (September 29) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 35-year-old actor was joined by his mom Leoni and dad Craig at the premiere, which marked the closing night of the festival.

The director and writer of the movie, Drew Goddard, also attended the event.

Bad Times at the El Royale will be hitting theaters on October 12. Make sure to see it!

25+ pictures inside of Chris Hemsworth at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 01
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 02
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 03
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 04
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 05
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 06
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 07
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 08
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 09
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 10
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 11
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 12
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 13
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 14
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 15
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 16
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 17
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 18
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 19
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 20
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 21
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 22
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 23
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 24
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 25
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 26
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 27
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 28
chris hemsworth san sebastian film festival 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Drew Goddard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin has passed away - TMZ
  • Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing to shoot Spider-Man: Far From Home in Italy - Just Jared Jr
  • This Fuller House star has revealed she was sexually assaulted - TooFab
  • Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth stepped out amid reports their exes are dating - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are getting in some quality time after fashion week - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Jessica Simpson almost get a divorce? - Gossip Cop
  • ЯR

    The mom looks great.

  • la petite bonnieux

    Seriously she could be his sister