Chris Hemsworth's Parents Join Him at 'El Royale' Spain Premiere!

Chris Hemsworth walks the red carpet at the premiere of his movie Bad Times at the El Royale during the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday (September 29) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 35-year-old actor was joined by his mom Leoni and dad Craig at the premiere, which marked the closing night of the festival.

The director and writer of the movie, Drew Goddard, also attended the event.

Bad Times at the El Royale will be hitting theaters on October 12. Make sure to see it!

25+ pictures inside of Chris Hemsworth at the premiere…