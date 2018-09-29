Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 9:33 pm

Chris Martin Performs at Global Citizen Festival 2018 as Ex Wife Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Married

Chris Martin Performs at Global Citizen Festival 2018 as Ex Wife Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Married

Chris Martin rocks out on stage at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

The 41-year-old singer was joined on stage by his Coldplay bandmates as they spent they afternoon performing at the festival.

That same day, Chris‘ ex wife Gwyneth Paltrow tied the knot to producer Brad Flachuk in lavish ceremony in the Hamptons.

The Global Citizen Festival – which is in its seventh year – is continuing its mission to end extreme poverty around the globe, by 2030.

