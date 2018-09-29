Cindy Crawford Celebrates Her New 'Acne Studios' Campaign During Paris Fashion Week!

Cindy Crawford helped celebrate Acne Studios‘ latest campaign!

The 52-year-old model stepped out at the exhibition during Paris Fashion Week on Friday (September 29) at Galerie Edouard Escougnou in Paris, France.

She was also joined at the event by Younes Bendjima as well as the Haim sisters – Este, Danielle and Alana.

Cindy stars in the brand’s new Fall/Winter 2018 campaign, which was shot by photographer Sam Abell at Cadillac Ranch.

“At this point in my career, I’ve done just about every kind of shoot imaginable, but I was excited to have the opportunity to work with Sam Abell. Of course I knew his work for National Geographic, but had no idea what it would be like when he turned his lens on fashion and me! I loved Acne Studios’ concept of bringing together an iconic photographer and an iconic location to showcase their iconic 1996 and 1997 jeans,” Cindy said in a statement about the campaign.

Check out the photos from the Acne Studios exhibition below…