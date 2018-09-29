Eddie Murphy is Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher!

Eddie Murphy and his longtime partner Paige Butcher are finally getting married!

The 57-year-old actor is engaged to Paige, 39, his rep confirmed.

Paige is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child. They have been together since 2012 and share a two-year-old daughter Izzy Oona. Eddie also has eight other children from previous relationships.

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” an insider told People. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.”

Congrats to the happy couple!