Sat, 29 September 2018 at 11:01 am

Eddie Murphy is Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher!

Eddie Murphy is Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher!

Eddie Murphy and his longtime partner Paige Butcher are finally getting married!

The 57-year-old actor is engaged to Paige, 39, his rep confirmed.

Paige is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child. They have been together since 2012 and share a two-year-old daughter Izzy Oona. Eddie also has eight other children from previous relationships.

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” an insider told People. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.”

Congrats to the happy couple!
