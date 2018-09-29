Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 6:34 pm

Elie Saab's Paris Show Brings Out Model Lais Ribeiro, Fashionista Olivia Palermo, & More!

Elie Saab's Paris Show Brings Out Model Lais Ribeiro, Fashionista Olivia Palermo, & More!

Lais Ribeiro and Olivia Palermo pose for photos while attending the Elie Saab show held during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (September 29) in Paris, France.

The ladies were joined at the event by actress Paz Vega and models Toni Garrn, Larsen Thompson, and Camila Coelho.

Paris Fashion Week will be running until October 3. Make sure to keep checking our site for the latest updates on celebs in attendance!

FYI: The ladies are all wearing Elie Saab.

10+ pictures inside of Lais Ribeiro and more at the fashion show…

Just Jared on Facebook
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 01
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 02
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 03
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 04
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 05
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 06
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 07
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 08
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 09
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 10
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 11
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 12
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 13
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 14
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 15
lais ribeiro olivia palermo elie saab show 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: camila coelho, Fashion, Lais Ribeiro, Larsen Thompson, Olivia Palermo, Paz Vega, Toni Garrn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin has passed away - TMZ
  • Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing to shoot Spider-Man: Far From Home in Italy - Just Jared Jr
  • This Fuller House star has revealed she was sexually assaulted - TooFab
  • Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth stepped out amid reports their exes are dating - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are getting in some quality time after fashion week - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Jessica Simpson almost get a divorce? - Gossip Cop