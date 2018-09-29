Elie Saab's Paris Show Brings Out Model Lais Ribeiro, Fashionista Olivia Palermo, & More!

Lais Ribeiro and Olivia Palermo pose for photos while attending the Elie Saab show held during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (September 29) in Paris, France.

The ladies were joined at the event by actress Paz Vega and models Toni Garrn, Larsen Thompson, and Camila Coelho.

Paris Fashion Week will be running until October 3. Make sure to keep checking our site for the latest updates on celebs in attendance!

FYI: The ladies are all wearing Elie Saab.

10+ pictures inside of Lais Ribeiro and more at the fashion show…