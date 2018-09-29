Elisabeth Moss Shines at 'Her Smell' Premiere at New York Film Festvial

Elisabeth Moss dazzles on the red carpet as she steps out for the premiere of Her Smell on Saturday afternoon (September 29) at the Alice Tull Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress went glam in a sparkling silver dress as she premiered her new movie at the 2018 New York Film Festival.

Also stepping out the premiere included director Alex Ross Perry and fellow cast mates Gayle Rankin and Eric Stoltz.

In the movie, Elisabeth plays Becky Something, a “maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family, and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success.”

Her Smell doesn’t have an official release date yet.

FYI: Elisabeth is wearing a Dior dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Jacob & Co. jewelry while carrying an Edie Parker clutch.

