Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 8:20 pm

Hilary Duff Steps Out for for the Day with Son Luca!

Hilary Duff stops by Starbucks for a treat with son 6-year-old son Luca (not pictured) on Saturday afternoon (September 29) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

The 31-year-old Younger actress dressed her baby bump in a cute butterfly-printed, orange maxi dress as she and her son stepped out after his soccer practice.

The day before, Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma were spotted grabbing a healthy snack at a fruit stand as they stepped out for her birthday.

Hilary also recently revealed that the couple picked out their baby’s name a long time ago!
