Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 2:04 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Attends BFF Emma Stone's Movie Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence Attends BFF Emma Stone's Movie Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence waves to fans outside of the premiere of The Favourite on Friday night (September 28) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress attended the event during the New York Film Festival to support her BFF Emma Stone, who stars in the movie.

Jennifer and Emma have something in common – they are both Academy Award winners for Best Actress with multiple nominations to their names!

Inside the theater, Jennifer was seen catching up with Taylor Swift, who was at the premiere to support boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She is also one of Emma‘s longtime friends.

Make sure to see photos of Emma on the red carpet with her co-stars!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, INSTARimages.com
