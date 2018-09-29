Jim Carrey's 'I'm Dying Up Here' Cancelled By Showtime After Two Seasons

I’m Dying Up Here has been cancelled by Showtime after two seasons on the air.

The drama series, which was executive produced by Jim Carrey, was based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder.

The show starred Melissa Leo and followed a fictionalized group of comedians in LA in the ‘70s.

Other cast members included Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy.

Despite the cancellation, Jim is continuing his relationship with Showtime as he stars in and executive produces their new series Kidding.