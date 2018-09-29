Top Stories
Kanye West Announces His New Name - YE

Kanye West is changing his name!

The 41-year-old rapper announced on Twitter on Saturday morning (September 29) that he wants to be known simply as YE.

“the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” he wrote.

Kanye is prepping for his performance on Saturday Night Live later this evening and also the release of his new album Yandhi, which will drop today. There are rumored to be several special guests joining Kanye for the SNL peformance.
  • J.K.

    he’s so delusional

  • slimshady

    He should stop doing drugs.

  • laura

    He’s completely nuts. I was already shocked years ago when he attacked Taylor Swift, but he keeps getting crazier and crazier. Just don’t get why KIm hasn’t left him yet.