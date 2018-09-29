Katharine McPhee Announces Fall Concert Tour - See All The Dates!

Katharine McPhee is getting ready to Fall In Love this fall!

The 34-year-old entertainer just revealed she’ll be hitting the road on a 10-date tour across the US starting in November.

Katharine will kick off the Fall in Love Tour on November 3rd in Wisconsin and conclude on November 17th in Florida.

She took to her Instagram to share the exciting news and let fans know that tickets are already on sale!

“hey EAST COAST: tickets are on sale NOW! soooo excited to get on the road in november and see all of your lovely faces! #FallInLoveTour,” Katharine wrote.

To purchase tickets, head to KatharineMcPhee.com.

Check out all of the tour information below…