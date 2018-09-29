Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 10:11 pm

Katie Holmes Joins Gus Kenworthy & Amber Heard at Global Citizen Festival 2018!

Katie Holmes Joins Gus Kenworthy & Amber Heard at Global Citizen Festival 2018!

Katie Holmes speaks to the crowds as she hits the stage at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress looked pretty in an orange dress as she was joined at the event by fellow actress Amber Heard and Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Other stars that stepped out for the event included Ava DuVernay, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, La La Anthony, Kendrick Simpson, and Selenis Leyva.

The Global Citizen Festival – which is in its seventh year – is continuing its mission to end extreme poverty around the globe, by 2030.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty
