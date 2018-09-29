Katie Holmes Joins Gus Kenworthy & Amber Heard at Global Citizen Festival 2018!

Katie Holmes speaks to the crowds as she hits the stage at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress looked pretty in an orange dress as she was joined at the event by fellow actress Amber Heard and Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

Other stars that stepped out for the event included Ava DuVernay, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, La La Anthony, Kendrick Simpson, and Selenis Leyva.

The Global Citizen Festival – which is in its seventh year – is continuing its mission to end extreme poverty around the globe, by 2030.

