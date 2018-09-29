Kim Kardashian & Daughter North Step Out for Dinner in NYC!

Kim Kardashian holds hands with daughter North West, 5, as they leave their hotel on Saturday night (September 29) in New York City.

The 37-year-old reality star looked chic in a white and gray snakeskin-print jacket and matching trousers while her daughter went pretty in an orange dress as they stepped out for dinner with Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope, 6 (not pictured).

Kim and her kids are in town as her husband YE prepares for his performance on the premiere of Saturday Night Live.

