Top Stories
Kanye West Replaced Ariana Grande as Musical Guest on 'SNL' Premiere

Kanye West Replaced Ariana Grande as Musical Guest on 'SNL' Premiere

Derek Jeter &amp; Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat &amp; Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 12:52 am

Lady Gaga Supports Hedi Slimane at Debut 'Celine' Show During Paris Fashion Week

Lady Gaga Supports Hedi Slimane at Debut 'Celine' Show During Paris Fashion Week

Lady Gaga took a break from her A Star Is Born promo tour to support Celine‘s new artistic director Hedi Slimane!

The 32-year-old superstar looked so chic while stepping out for Celine‘s Paris Fashion Week show on Friday (September 28) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Gaga donned head-to-toe black, including an incredible snakeskin print jacket and dark shades.

The Celine event was Hedi’s first show as artistic director for the French house.

After the show, Gaga switched up her look to a moto leather jacket paired with a sequined black dress and fishnet tights.

Check out all the photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 01
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 02
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 03
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 04
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 05
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 06
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 07
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 08
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 09
lady gaga steps out for celine show paris 10

Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
Posted to: Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • No_Reply

    She’s starting to look like Donatella Versace… not a good look by any means.