Lady Gaga Supports Hedi Slimane at Debut 'Celine' Show During Paris Fashion Week

Lady Gaga took a break from her A Star Is Born promo tour to support Celine‘s new artistic director Hedi Slimane!

The 32-year-old superstar looked so chic while stepping out for Celine‘s Paris Fashion Week show on Friday (September 28) in Paris, France.

Gaga donned head-to-toe black, including an incredible snakeskin print jacket and dark shades.

The Celine event was Hedi’s first show as artistic director for the French house.

After the show, Gaga switched up her look to a moto leather jacket paired with a sequined black dress and fishnet tights.

