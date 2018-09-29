Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 4:02 pm

Lady Gaga Wears Leopard-Print Coat at Airport in Paris

Lady Gaga Wears Leopard-Print Coat at Airport in Paris

Lady Gaga heads into Charles De Gaulle Airport for a flight out of town on Saturday (September 29) in Paris, France.

The 32-year-old singer and A Star Is Born actress wore a leopard-print jacket from Tom Ford.

Gaga was in town to attend the Celine fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The show marked designer Hedi Slimane‘s first show as the new artistic director of the brand.

There’s less than one week left until Gaga‘s big screen debut in A Star Is Born will be open for all audiences!
Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Lady Gaga

