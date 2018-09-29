Lady Gaga Wears Leopard-Print Coat at Airport in Paris

Lady Gaga heads into Charles De Gaulle Airport for a flight out of town on Saturday (September 29) in Paris, France.

The 32-year-old singer and A Star Is Born actress wore a leopard-print jacket from Tom Ford.

Gaga was in town to attend the Celine fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The show marked designer Hedi Slimane‘s first show as the new artistic director of the brand.

There’s less than one week left until Gaga‘s big screen debut in A Star Is Born will be open for all audiences!