Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Lindsay Lohan shared a bizarre video on her Instagram Live on Friday night (September 28) that showed her trying to take kids away from their alleged parents.

The moment happened in Moscow and the 32-year-old actress live streamed the whole thing.

“Hey everyone I just want to show you a family I met, a Syrian refugee family. I’m going to introduce you to them,” Lindsay told her fans at the beginning of the video.

“They’re trafficking children, I won’t leave until I take you, now I know who you are, don’t f–k with me,” she said while approaching the family. Lindsay could be heard saying some Arabic phrases to the family.

“You’re ruining Arabic culture by doing this. You’re taking these children they want to go,” she said. She then told the two kids, “I’m with you. Don’t worry, the whole world is seeing this right now, I will walk forever, I stay with you don’t worry.”

When Lindsay tried to take one of the kids, she got punched by one of the parents.

“I’m like in shock right now, I’m just like so scared,” she said before ending the stream. Watch some clips below from TMZ.