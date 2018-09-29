Marion Cotillard Joins More Stars at 'Fashion Freak Show' in Paris

Marion Cotillard walks the carpet while attending Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by fellow actress Isabelle Huppert, as well as models Coco Rocha, Lais Ribeiro, Isabeli Fontana, and Andreja Pejic.

The stage production is a mix between a fashion show and a musical revue and the show opens to the public on October 2.

“It will be a revue based on a life in fashion; the journalists, the backstage action with the models,” Gaultier said (via WWD). “It’s all about what we know, only with more feathers and glamour.”