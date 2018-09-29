Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 12:49 pm

Miles Teller Shows Off His Buff Muscles for 'Top Gun' Role

Miles Teller Shows Off His Buff Muscles for 'Top Gun' Role

Miles Teller leaves the gym and puts his buff muscles on display in a tank top on Friday (September 28) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor is currently hard at work on his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick and he got into great shape for the role.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miles Teller

Miles recently wrapped filming on the upcoming TV series Too Old to Die Young and he just checked out some footage.

“Saw some footage today of ‘Too Old To Die Young’ … Nic Refn is a genius. We have something special coming for you all next year,” Miles tweeted on Friday.

15+ pictures inside of Miles Teller leaving the gym…

Just Jared on Facebook
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 01
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 02
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 03
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 04
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 05
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 06
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 07
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 08
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 09
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 10
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 11
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 12
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 13
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 14
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 15
miles teller buff muscles for top gun 16

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Miles Teller

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin has passed away - TMZ
  • Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing to shoot Spider-Man: Far From Home in Italy - Just Jared Jr
  • This Fuller House star has revealed she was sexually assaulted - TooFab
  • Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth stepped out amid reports their exes are dating - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are getting in some quality time after fashion week - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Jessica Simpson almost get a divorce? - Gossip Cop