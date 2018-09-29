Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 4:38 pm

New Mom Rashida Jones Hangs Out with Friend Judy Greer

New Mom Rashida Jones Hangs Out with Friend Judy Greer

Rashida Jones steps out with her friend Judy Greer for a walk around town on Thursday (September 27) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress’ outing comes right after the news that she and boyfriend Ezra Koenig welcomed a son into the world.

Rashida gave birth to her baby boy Isaiah on August 22 without her fans ever knowing that she was pregnant!

Judy‘s directorial debut, the new comedy A Happening of Monumental Proportions, was released in theaters earlier this month. Check it out if it’s playing in a city near you!
Just Jared on Facebook
rashida jones judy greer hang out 01
rashida jones judy greer hang out 02
rashida jones judy greer hang out 03
rashida jones judy greer hang out 04
rashida jones judy greer hang out 05
rashida jones judy greer hang out 06
rashida jones judy greer hang out 07
rashida jones judy greer hang out 08
rashida jones judy greer hang out 09
rashida jones judy greer hang out 10
rashida jones judy greer hang out 11
rashida jones judy greer hang out 12
rashida jones judy greer hang out 13
rashida jones judy greer hang out 14
rashida jones judy greer hang out 15
rashida jones judy greer hang out 16
rashida jones judy greer hang out 17
rashida jones judy greer hang out 18

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Judy Greer, Rashida Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin has passed away - TMZ
  • Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing to shoot Spider-Man: Far From Home in Italy - Just Jared Jr
  • This Fuller House star has revealed she was sexually assaulted - TooFab
  • Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth stepped out amid reports their exes are dating - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are getting in some quality time after fashion week - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Jessica Simpson almost get a divorce? - Gossip Cop