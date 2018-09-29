New Mom Rashida Jones Hangs Out with Friend Judy Greer

Rashida Jones steps out with her friend Judy Greer for a walk around town on Thursday (September 27) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress’ outing comes right after the news that she and boyfriend Ezra Koenig welcomed a son into the world.

Rashida gave birth to her baby boy Isaiah on August 22 without her fans ever knowing that she was pregnant!

Judy‘s directorial debut, the new comedy A Happening of Monumental Proportions, was released in theaters earlier this month. Check it out if it’s playing in a city near you!