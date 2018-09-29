Pregnant Lily Aldridge Hangs Out With Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World

Lily Aldridge blows a kiss to Minnie Mouse while visiting Walt Disney World Resort!

The 32-year-old pregnant model spent some time at Magic Kingdom Park on Friday (September 28) in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Lily is currently vacationing with family and friends at the resort in between projects.

“Just My Best Friend & I hanging at our favorite Place in the World @WaltDisneyWorld ❤️🤗😘 #WaltDisneyWorld #MinnieMouse 😍,” Lily captioned the photo on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Lily stepped out for various New York Fashion Week events. She even walked the runway and showed off her baby bump at five months pregnant!