Rihanna Gives a Makeup Tutorial for Fenty Beauty Fans in Dubai

Rihanna applies makeup on a model while giving a Fenty Beauty tutorial on Saturday (September 29) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 30-year-old entertainer hosted the talk in collaboration with Sephora to celebrate the launch of her new Stunna Lip print “Uninvited.”

The event benefited Dubai Cares, an organization which works with UN aid agencies and international NGOs to fund education programs in developing countries.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Burberry trench dress.

