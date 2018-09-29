Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 5:40 pm

Rita Ora Ends Her Week in Three Very Different Outfits!

Rita Ora wears a blonde wig with a mini leopard-print dress while attending the Annabel’s Jungle Party on Friday night (September 28) in London, England.

The 27-year-old singer has worn several chic outfits this week and the looks were all very different!

Rita wore a black outfit with leather and fringe while stopping by the BBC Studios on Thursday and she wore a bra-baring dress at the UK premiere of Two For Joy on Wednesday.

FYI: Rita is wearing a David Koma jacket and skirt at BBC.

