Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018

Serena Williams Goes Topless, Sings 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness

Serena Williams is bravely stripping down to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is in October.

The tennis champion is participating in the I Touch Myself Project, which was inspired by the late singer Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer in 2013.

Stars, including Serena, are singing Chrissy‘s song “I Touch Myself” to bring awareness to the cause.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to self-check regularly,” Serena wrote on her Instagram account. “Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”
