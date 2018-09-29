Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Taylor Swift exits through a back door following the New York Film Festival premiere of her boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s new movie The Favourite on Friday (September 28) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 28-year-old singer’s longtime friend Emma Stone is also in the new film!

Taylor attended the event during a break from her reputation Stadium Tour, which will wrap up its U.S. leg next week.

Taylor will be heading to Texas for a Saturday night show in Houston. She then has two shows in Arlington next weekend. Five additional shows will take place in Australia and New Zealand and then there are two final dates in Japan.

FYI: Taylor is wearing an Amen dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Christian Louboutin bag, and Eva Fehren jewelry. Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

20+ pictures inside of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the premiere…