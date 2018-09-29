Top Stories
Kanye West Replaced Ariana Grande as Musical Guest on 'SNL' Premiere

Kanye West Replaced Ariana Grande as Musical Guest on 'SNL' Premiere

Derek Jeter &amp; Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat &amp; Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 1:22 am

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Taylor Swift exits through a back door following the New York Film Festival premiere of her boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s new movie The Favourite on Friday (September 28) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 28-year-old singer’s longtime friend Emma Stone is also in the new film!

Taylor attended the event during a break from her reputation Stadium Tour, which will wrap up its U.S. leg next week.

Taylor will be heading to Texas for a Saturday night show in Houston. She then has two shows in Arlington next weekend. Five additional shows will take place in Australia and New Zealand and then there are two final dates in Japan.

FYI: Taylor is wearing an Amen dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Christian Louboutin bag, and Eva Fehren jewelry. Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

20+ pictures inside of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 01
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 02
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 03
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 04
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 05
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 06
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 07
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 08
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 09
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 10
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 11
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 12
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 13
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 14
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 15
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 16
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 17
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 18
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 19
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 20
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 21
taylor swift joe alwyn the favourite premiere 22

Photos: Getty, WENN, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop