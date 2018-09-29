Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Tom Holland and Zendaya walk around the set of their upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home on Saturday (September 29) in Venice, Italy.

The co-stars were seen surrounded by pigeons for the scene and Zendaya even had a bunch of the birds sitting on her arms and shoulders at one point!

Also spotted in the scene were Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Angourie Rice (Betty), who were seen holding hands.

The cast of the upcoming Marvel movie has been in Italy all week after spending a lot of time in the UK recently. It looks like Spider-Man will definitely be “far from home” for his next adventure!

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

70+ pictures inside from the set of the movie…