Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 5:04 pm

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Are Knott's Scary Farm Sweethearts

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Are Knott's Scary Farm Sweethearts

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Austin Butler couple up for a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm!

The 29-year-old Spring Breakers actress (and queen of Halloween) and the 27-year-old Shannara Chronicles actor posed with a couple monsters at the event on Friday (September 28) in Buena Park, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

They joined by her younger sister Stella Hudgens.

“Hanging out with all our friends,” Stella captioned a photo of herself and Vanessa sitting alongside the monsters in her Instagram Stories.

ICYMI, listen to Vanessa and Phantoms‘ brand-new song “Lay With Me.”

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, and Stella Hudgens at Knott’s Scary Farm…

Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler01
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler02
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler03
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler04
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler05
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler06
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler07
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler08
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler09
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler10
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler11
vanessa hudgens channels her inner monster at knotts scary farm with austin butler12

Photos: Gilbert Flores, Jerod Harris
Posted to: Austin Butler, Stella Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin has passed away - TMZ
  • Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing to shoot Spider-Man: Far From Home in Italy - Just Jared Jr
  • This Fuller House star has revealed she was sexually assaulted - TooFab
  • Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth stepped out amid reports their exes are dating - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are getting in some quality time after fashion week - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Jessica Simpson almost get a divorce? - Gossip Cop