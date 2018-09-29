Zoe Kravitz Joins Dad Lenny Kravitz at Exhibition Opening!

Zoe Kravitz is all smiles alongside her rock star dad Lenny Kravitz while attending the Dom Perignon & Lenny Kravitz: Assemblage Exhibition opening on Friday (September 28) at Skylight Modern in New York City.

The father-daughter duo were joined at the event by Zoe‘s Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Abbey Lee Kershaw, Susan Sarandon, soccer player Hidetoshi Nakata, and designer Alexander Wang.

Lenny is the creative director for Dom Perignon and featured all of the stars in his photo exhibition, inspired by celeb photographer Ron Galella‘s photos from inside Studio 54.

“What I love about those shots is that they’re in a dark room, and you had all of these very interesting people gathering from street culture — socialites, artists, actors, actresses, musicians — and he captured everything with his camera and his flash,” Lenny told THR.

FYI: Zoe is wearing Oscar de la Renta.