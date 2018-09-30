Aaron Paul & His Family Grab Lunch Together in LA

Aaron Paul is heading out for a family meal!

The 39-year-old Breaking Bad star was seen grabbing lunch with his wife Lauren Parsekian and their daughter Story (not pictured) on Saturday (September 29) in Los Angeles.

Aaron and Lauren welcomed Story earlier this year in February.

“There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram when Story was born.

Aaron, who voices and co-executive produces on Bojack Horseman, announced that the acclaimed animated show is back with its fifth season, available now to watch on Netflix.