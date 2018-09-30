Top Stories
Alessandra Ambrosio, Lais Ribeiro, & Cameron Dallas Attend Zadig & Voltaire Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio, Lais Ribeiro, & Cameron Dallas Attend Zadig & Voltaire Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose at the Zadig & Voltaire Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show at Université Pierre et Marie Curie on Saturday (September 29) in Paris, France.

The 37-year-old Brazilian model was joined at the Paris Fashion Week event by Lais Ribeiro, Cameron Dallas, and Eva Herzigova.

The day before, Alessandra sat front row while attending the Balmain presentation, alongside Olivia Palermo.

“BALMAIN by @olivier_rousteing 💥💥💥 What an amazing collection , I loved !” she wrote on Instagram after the show.

Earlier in the week, Cameron hit the runway during the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show. Check out a photo HERE if you missed it!
Photos: Dan Lecca/Zadig & Voltaire
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Cameron Dallas, Eva Herzigova, Lais Ribeiro

