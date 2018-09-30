Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Couple Up at American Humane Hero Dog Awards 2018

Ariel Winter is pretty in pink alongside boyfriend Levi Meaden at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday (September 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The longtime pair was joined by fellow couples Alex Lange and Bailee Madison, newly married Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers, and Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell.

Also in attendance were Danielle Fishel, Home & Family co-hosts Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos, Beth Stern, Alison Sweeney, and James Denton.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is an “annual, nationwide competition that searches out and recognizes America’s Hero Dogs – often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it’s saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or simply providing the tail-wagging welcome a pet owner relishes at the end of a hard day.”

The program will air on Wednesday, October 24 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

FYI: Bailee is wearing Armani with Effy jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Alex is wearing Armani. Denise is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress, Barollo Italy shoes, a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, and jewelry by Le Vian and Kallati.