Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 5:56 pm

Ashley Benson Sits Front Row as Elle Fanning Walks In L'Oreal Paris Fashion Show

Ashley Benson Sits Front Row as Elle Fanning Walks In L'Oreal Paris Fashion Show

Ashley Benson‘s hair blows in the wind at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Sunday (September 30) in Paris, France.

The 28-year-old actress was joined in the front row by Cameron Dallas as they watched the fashion show.

Elle Fanning and Aja Naomi King were among those that walked in the show, which was held on a floating runway on the Seine River.

“GUESS WHERE?💄👠 So proud to be walking on the Seine River for Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – tomorrow, September 30th, Paris, open to all #lorealpfw @lorealmakeup @lorealhair,” Elle shared on Instagram ahead of the event.
Just Jared on Facebook
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 01
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 02
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 03
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 04
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 05
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 06
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 07
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 08
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 09
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 10
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 11
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 12
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 13
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 14
elle fanning walks floating runway for loreal paris 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aja Naomi King, Ashley Benson, Cameron Dallas, Elle Fanning

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop