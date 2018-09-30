Ashley Benson Sits Front Row as Elle Fanning Walks In L'Oreal Paris Fashion Show

Ashley Benson‘s hair blows in the wind at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Sunday (September 30) in Paris, France.

The 28-year-old actress was joined in the front row by Cameron Dallas as they watched the fashion show.

Elle Fanning and Aja Naomi King were among those that walked in the show, which was held on a floating runway on the Seine River.

“GUESS WHERE?💄👠 So proud to be walking on the Seine River for Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – tomorrow, September 30th, Paris, open to all #lorealpfw @lorealmakeup @lorealhair,” Elle shared on Instagram ahead of the event.